 Madhya Pradesh: Amaltas doctors perform complex gastric surgery with success in Dewas
Madhya Pradesh: Amaltas doctors perform complex gastric surgery with success in Dewas

A team of five doctor successfully performed the complex surgery

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A team of doctors from Amaltas Hospital here have successfully performed a complex gastric surgery and removed 3.5 kg tumour, saving the life of a 65-year-old lady.

The patient named Geeta Bai was suffering from stomach (gastric) cancer and had 3.5 kg tumour in her stomach. The doctors discovered the tumour during abdominal CT scan.

With cancer cells growing out of control in stomach, the patient was feeling bloated, had difficulty in swallowing, severe stomach pain and vomiting.

Geeta Bai said that she visited several hospitals for surgery but was refused due to non-availability of amenities. After discussing treatment options with doctors, gastroenterologist Dr Dilip Kothari at Amaltas Hospital chose the complex gastric surgery.

A team of five doctors including gastroenterologist Dr Dilip Kothari, Dr Archana Kothari, Dr Heena Khan and the anaesthesia team comprising of Dr Sunita Dhupia Jain and Dr Pooja successfully performed the complex surgery, which lasted for five hours.

The patient is completely healthy and she expressed gratitude to the government for free-of-cost treatment under Ayushman Bharat Health Protection Scheme. Amaltas Hospital chairman Mayank Raj Singh Bhadauriya congratulated the team of doctors for performing the rare surgery.

