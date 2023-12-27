Madhya Pradesh: Alot Bus Stand Lacks Basic Amenities | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The bus stand at Alot has become a scene of distress for passengers, with inadequate facilities and encroachment issues causing significant inconvenience. Despite accommodating around 40 buses daily, the civic body has failed to provide essential amenities, leaving passengers in a difficult situation.

One of the most glaring issues is the absence of seating arrangements and drinking water facilities at the bus stand. Passengers, including women, are forced to seek these basic amenities from nearby hotels as the bus stand lacks provisions.

The situation worsens as encroachments have surrounded the bus stand from all sides, leaving minimal space for waiting passengers.

The absence of a functional waiting room exacerbates the problem. The old waiting room, in a dilapidated state, was demolished four years ago by the municipal council. Promises of a new waiting room near the electricity board office remain unfulfilled. The new waiting room area has been encroached on by shopkeepers, leaving no room for passengers.

The dire situation at the bus stand has raised concerns among passengers. The lack of basic facilities and encroachment issues not only affect travellers but also paint a picture of neglect and mismanagement by local authorities.