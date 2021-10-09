Madhya Pradesh: All gram panchayats of district to be made ODF plus by March, 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All gram panchayats of the district to be made ODF plus by March 31 next year. To achieve this target the entire government machinery and NGOs have been swung into action.

For successful implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (Phase-2) in the district and sustainability of achievements made under Phase-I of the mission and to provide adequate facilities for solid-liquid and plastic waste management (SLWM) in rural Indore, a workshop and training session was organized at Ravindra Natya Griha on Friday.

On this occasion, district panchayat CEO Himanshu Chandra and CEOs of all janpad panchayats, engineers, sarpanchs of all gram panchayats, secretaries, employment assistants and swachhagrahis were present. During the workshop, it was resolved to make all the gram panchayats of Indore ODF Plus by March 31, 2022.

Collector Manish Singh said that the workshop is very important so that we can motivate people to maintain cleanliness at village level through public participation and public awareness through sarpanches.

Hinmanhu Chandra, CEO of district panchayat, said that the district was the second one in the country in 2016 where rural areas were declared ODF. We have got this achievement only because of public cooperation. He said that in the first phase of the mission, the responsibility was to motivate people to build toilets, but in the second phase of the mission, it is our

responsibility to provide better facilities for waste management while maintaining the achievements of the first phase. He said that training would also be given at the block and panchayat level to achieve all the parameters of the second phase of the mission. Plastic management units have been set up at the block level in the district and segregation sheds are also being built in many gram panchayats. He said that for disposal of human excreta, a fecal sludge treatment plant has also been started at village Kali Billaud, which is the first functional treatment plant in the country.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Nutrition Rehabilitation Center to starts in Manpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:13 AM IST