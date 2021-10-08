Madhya Pradesh: Nutrition Rehabilitation Center to starts in Manpur

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow's sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain while talking to reporters on Thursday said that he is trying to give two big gifts to the rural area of Mhow simultaneously. Under this, community and primary health centers will be upgraded under the Rural Health Rejuvenation Scheme and facilities will be provided to the villagers.

Apart from this, a modern NRC Bhawan will be started in Manpur for malnourished children. SDM Jain said that there are many health related problems in Mhow rural area, which he has taken cognisance of by visiting these areas continuously for the last two months.

Therefore, it has been decided that under the Health Rejuvenation Scheme, the Community Health Center of Manpur in Mhow Tehsil and 6 other health centres of tehsil will be upgraded. Repairs, labour rooms etc. will be arranged so that the tribal dominated area can get the best benefits of health.

SDM Jain said that their second plan is Project NRC, under which the centre will be set up under the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center. The modern new NRC building of Indore district will be opened in Manpur itself, for which the old building there will be used. NRC is currently being conducted in the male ward in Manpur, but that too in a very bad condition. So, the old vacant building will be put to use which will have 20 beds. In addition, a family child toilet, a playground for children and a feeding room for women will be built. This time the estimated cost will be around Rs 30 to 40 lakh.

After the monsoon, work will be started on the project. All the work is being done under the guidance of collector Manish Singh with the help of Patient Welfare Committee, public cooperation and CSR resources. Jain said the work will become a top model in the district.

Responding to other health related queries, SDM Jain said that the civil hospital has very good services as compared to the rural areas. But sometimes serious complaints also come to light.

When asked what will happen to the doctors of rural areas who are not working at their posts, he clarified that they will work where they are assigned otherwise their salary will not be given.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 10:57 PM IST