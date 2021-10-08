e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail hearing at 12.30 pm. The trio is likely to be present in court 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:17 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Lokayukta police nabs MPEB executive engineer bribing Rs 50,000

He had demanded money from a flour mill operator Kishore Singh Dangi who had not paid his electricity bills for two years, reportedly, due to corona.
Staff Reporter
Representative Image

Representative Image

Advertisement

BHOPAL/SAGAR (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar Lokayukta police nabbed an executive engineer of MPEB in Tikamgarh while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a flour mill operator, on Friday.

He had demanded money from the flour mill operator Kishore Singh Dangi who had not paid his electricity bills for two years, reportedly, due to corona.

MPEB recovery team had slapped a compounded bill on Dangi of Rs 4 lakh.

As he approached executive engineer Akhilesh Prasad Trivedi, 61, seeking relaxation in the bill, the officer sought a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. He told the complainant that he will reduce the bill amount to Rs 1 lakh.

When Dangi expressed inability to pay the amount, Trivedi asked him to offer Rs 50,000 now and the remaining amount in the next six months. Dangi went to the Lokayukta officials and lodged a complaint.

The Lokayukta cops laid a trap and sent the complainant to Trivedi at his rented accommodation in Subhash colony at Tikamgarh with Rs 50,000 in the morning.

As he was accepting bribes, the sleuths held him and booked him under relevant sections. The Lokayukta Sagar officials were at the officer’s residence and they said they were also examining property details of the accused officer.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Sacked employee loots trader decamp with scooter, Rs 2.60 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal