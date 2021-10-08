Madhya Pradesh: Sacked employee loots trader decamp with scooter, Rs 2.60 lakh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjahanabad police have arrested an employee and a former staffer of a trader for allegedly assaulting and looting him of Rs 2.60 lakh on Monday night. The accused, a sacked employee Kamal aka Ajay Singh told police that trader Kishore Wadhwani, 60, had withheld his salary many a time and had sacked him when he demanded his dues, informed police.

Singh and his friend looted Wadhwani of his scooter and Rs 2.60 lakh which he had kept in his two-wheeler, said police. The police had declared a bounty of Rs 30,000 on the arrest of the accused. Besides, traders at Idgah Hills had also announced Rs 20,000 reward to the person informing about the accused. On Tuesday night, when Wadhwani was heading towards his home, the accused waylaid him on Rij road. One of them hit him with a rod and after he fell, they fled with his two-wheeler.

Singh involved Manoj, who works at Wadhwaniís shop, and they together hatched a conspiracy to loot the trader. When Wadhwani left for home, Manoj alerted Singh .

Singh and another accomplice Aman were waiting for him near Rij road. When Washwani arrived there, the duo waylaid him and looted his two-wheeler. They had dumped his vehicle at an isolated place after taking the money, said police.

The police registered a case and based on call details, arrested Singh and Manoj. Aman is on the run, said in-charge Shahjahanabad police station Jaheer Khan. He said the accused have confessed to the crime and said that they were irked over the irregular pay.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 10:16 AM IST