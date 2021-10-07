Madhya Pradesh: BJP and Congress candidates file nomination papers for Khandwa LS seat bypoll

Bhopal: Congress and BJP candidates filed their nomination papers for Khandwa Lok Sabha seat by-poll on Thursday, as per official information.

Besides Congress candidate Raj Narayan Singh and BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil an independent candidate Gopal Singh Solanki also filed his nomination papers for the by-poll, as per the official information.

October 8 is the last date for filing the nomination papers while scrutiny of the papers will be done on October 11. The same can be withdrawn by October 13. Polling will be held on October 30 and counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Those who filed the nomination papers on Thursday for Raigaon assembly seat bypoll include Congress’ Kalpana Verma, Rakesh Kumar, Rajendra Kumar and Bachcha.

For Prithvipur assembly seat four nomination papers were filed on Thursday. With this the number of nomination papers filed has risen to six, as per official information.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:08 PM IST