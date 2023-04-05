 Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur Collector Raghvendra Singh reviews Ladli Behna Scheme-related work 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Alirajpur Collector Raghvendra Singh reviews Ladli Behna Scheme-related work 

Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur Collector Raghvendra Singh reviews Ladli Behna Scheme-related work 

Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme is the flagship scheme of the Government for the welfare of women where eligible women of the state will be given Rs 1,000 as an incentive.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of district administration are inspecting counters where Ladli Behna Yojna applications forms are being filled and initiating punitive action against lax workers.

Collector Raghvendra Singh along with officials inspected Ladli Behna Scheme counters under Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar town. He took feedback on how to apply online for benefits under the scheme and help filling forms of beneficiary. He ordered officials to finish the work at the earliest and not a single penny should be charged from any woman. A large number of eligible women are reaching urban and rural centres to fill application forms

Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme is the flagship scheme of the Government for the welfare of women where eligible women of the state will be given Rs 1,000 as an incentive. District panchayat chief executive officer Abhishek Chaudhary, SDM (Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar) Janaki Yadav and other officers were present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 35 families knock at collector’s door for ‘house’ in Alirajpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur Collector Raghvendra Singh reviews Ladli Behna Scheme-related work 

Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur Collector Raghvendra Singh reviews Ladli Behna Scheme-related work 

Madhya Pradesh: 35 families knock at collector’s door for ‘house’ in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: 35 families knock at collector’s door for ‘house’ in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara Raje Scindia reviews government schemes in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara Raje Scindia reviews government schemes in Agar

Indore Commodities Buzz of April 05: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of April 05: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri apologises for his controversial remark against Sai Baba

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri apologises for his controversial remark against Sai Baba