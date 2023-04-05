Madhya Pradesh: 35 families knock at collector’s door for ‘house’ in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-five families submitted an application to collector Raghvendra Singh stating that they were unable to construct homes on plots in Maruti Nagar of Alirajpur due to a fake complaint. After hearing the families, collector assured to resolve the issue within seven days.

These families had also contacted BJP state vice-president Naagar Singh Chauhan, former district Congress president Mahesh Patel and Alirajpur Municipal Council president Sena Patel. However, none offered them any respite. Hence, they reached collectorate, said one of them.

According to families’ members, they possess legal documents for their plots. A few months ago, an individual registered a fake case that plots in Maruti Nagar near Old Kalali were illegal. Ever since, they have been unable to start construction of their houses.

They said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were providing lands to the poor, they were unable to construct houses on land bought by them after using their life saving. Listening to their grief, collector said that he would come up with a solution within seven days.