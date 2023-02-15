Madhya Pradesh: Akhsaya Patra set up to tackle child nutrition issues during BJP's Vikas Yatra | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP-led Vikas Yatra (development march) across the state, which began on February 5, is now in its tenth day.

During these yatras, genuine beneficiaries are added and given benefits from various government schemes, in addition to the inauguration of several development projects.

According to district collector Shivraj Singh Verma's instructions, Akhsaya Patras have been established across various Aganwadi centres with the goal of addressing childhood hunger and malnutrition.

FP Photo

In just two days, 498 kilograms gram, 290.5 kilograms jaggery, 5 kilogram wheat, and Rs 4,931 cash were donated in Akshaya Patra, according to Ratna Sharma, programme officer, Women and Child Development Department. This programme aims to improve children's nutritional outcomes.

Vitamin A tablets being distributed to tackle sickle cell disease

According to Manish Bhadrawale, DPM (Health Department), a health team is screening for sickle cell disease and distributing Vitamin A tablets during the Vikas Yatra. On Tuesday, 7579 people were screened for sickle cell disease. There were 186 carriers and 279 confirmed positives.

So far, during the Vikas Yatra, 214 development works worth more than Rs 2634 lakh have been completed, and 436 development works worth Rs 29.32 crores have been inaugurated across six constituencies in the district. According to official data, citizens submitted 11397 applications during the yatras, with 3852 applications accepted.