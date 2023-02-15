Madhya Pradesh: Tank T-90 testing halted after employee injured during missed test fire at Jabalpur's LPR

Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh: Testing of T-90 tank was halted at Jabalpur's Long Proof Range (LPR) on Wednesday, after an employee sustained injuries during a missed test fire two days ago.

Testing will only resume after clearance from the team of experts, News18 reported.

Notably, on Monday, an employee at Army’s Long Proof Range (LPR) in Jabalpur was severely injured in an accident that happened during a test fire. According to information, the incident happened when T90, an anti-tank bomb which was being tested at the Khamaria situated range, missed its target and hit the wall. The explosion was so intense that parts of the bomb reversed the direction, hitting employee from the back.

The injured employee identified as Shyam Prasad, was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.