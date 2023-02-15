e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Tank T-90 testing halted after employee injured during missed test fire at Jabalpur's LPR

Madhya Pradesh: Tank T-90 testing halted after employee injured during missed test fire at Jabalpur's LPR

Testing will only resume after clearance from Experts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Madhya Pradesh: Testing of T-90 tank was halted at Jabalpur's Long Proof Range (LPR) on Wednesday, after an employee sustained injuries during a missed test fire two days ago.

Testing will only resume after clearance from the team of experts, News18 reported.

Notably, on Monday, an employee at Army’s Long Proof Range (LPR) in Jabalpur was severely injured in an accident that happened during a test fire. According to information, the incident happened when T90, an anti-tank bomb which was being tested at the Khamaria situated range, missed its target and hit the wall. The explosion was so intense that parts of the bomb reversed the direction, hitting employee from the back. 

The injured employee identified as Shyam Prasad, was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Couple, who eloped to get married 8 yrs ago, die by suicide on Valentine's Day in...

Madhya Pradesh: Couple, who eloped to get married 8 yrs ago, die by suicide on Valentine's Day in...

Madhya Pradesh: Tank T-90 testing halted after employee injured during missed test fire at...

Madhya Pradesh: Tank T-90 testing halted after employee injured during missed test fire at...

Madhya Pradesh: Senior citizens’ pension hiked from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000

Madhya Pradesh: Senior citizens’ pension hiked from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000

Madhya Pradesh: Eight Namibian Cheetahs would be released in wild one by one

Madhya Pradesh: Eight Namibian Cheetahs would be released in wild one by one

Bhopal: Digvijaya again lands in soup, now over comment on Pulwama attack

Bhopal: Digvijaya again lands in soup, now over comment on Pulwama attack