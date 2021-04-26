Madhya Pradesh: Akhand Ramayan in Kanjhar gaushala till the end of the pandemic

Bhikangaon: Amid ongoing pandemic era, residents of Kanjhar village are not just concerned about their well being but also about the entire country. Opting for ‘dua’ with ‘dawa’ they have started Akhand Ramayan Path (continuous chanting of Ramayan) in gaushala on Sunday. The recitation would continue till the pandemic ends in India.

Shakti Singh Chouhan of Kanjhar said that villagers resolved that continuous Ramayan recitation would continue till India gets rid of Covid-19. Chouhan said that an epidemic like Coronavirus started in Maharashtra and elsewhere last year too. The country and the state are in a bad condition, so villagers pledged to seek support of God and prayers along with medication and vaccines, by reciting Ramayan continuously.

The Akhand Ramayan recitation is going on continuously for 24 hours in the presence of Baba Kishan Bhartiya. Every two hours person reading Ramayan is changed. An akhand lamp too has been lighted.