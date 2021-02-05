Madhya Pradesh aims to procure mustard, masur at MSP from March 15

Madhya Pradesh aims to procure 3,90,000 tn mustard and 137,000 tn masur harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season at the minimum support price, a state government official said.

"The two-month-long procurement drive will begin on Mar 15. These targets are fixed for state-run agencies. The state has also kicked off the registration drive from Monday," the official said. Procurement is being carried out earlier than the 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season. So far, around 13,297 farmers have registered for mustard procurement and 22,117 farmers for masur, he said.

Madhya Pradesh is among the leading growers of mustard and masur in the country. The procurement will be carried out as arrivals of these crops start in the spot markets, and the supply will start hitting the spot markets in full swing once temperature rises and harvesting gathers pace, traders said.

The state has arranged for the storage space for the procured crops, as well as gunny bags for packaging of the purchased commodities, the official said. Owing to higher acreage and favourable weather conditions in key growing regions, the output of the oilseed and the pulses is seen higher on year in the state, the official said.

Farmers in the country have sown mustard across 782,000 ha, 11% higher on year, in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season, data from the farm ministry showed. Masur acreage in the state is around 500,000 ha, up nearly 4% from last year.

