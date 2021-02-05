‘Protesters will not enter Delhi’: Farmers ahead of 'chakka jam' on 6 February

As the farmers continue their agitation against the three new farm laws at various borders of the national capital, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday announced that no protester will enter Delhi during the three-hour nationwide 'chakka jam' on 6 February.

Tikait, leading the stir since November with his supporters, said the movement at Delhi's outskirts could continue till October this year and would be supported by villagers.

Speaking to reporters at the Ghazipur border protest site, he said farmers will provide food and water to the people who will get stuck due to the 'chakka jam'.

"There will be a three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on 6 February. It won't take place in Delhi, but everywhere outside Delhi. The people who will get stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what the government is doing to us," Tikait said.

When asked to comment on the nails fixed near barricades at the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border, Tikait said, "We were growing crops there, and they (government) fixed nails."

Responding to comments made by international celebrities on the farmers' protest, he said, "There is no harm in Hollywood artists supporting the farmers' movement. I don't know them personally, but they are supporting without any expectation."

The influential farmer leader, credited with reviving the farmers' protest after a brief lull following the 26 January violence, said the movement for the repeal of the contentious laws could continue till October.