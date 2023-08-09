Madhya Pradesh: Agriculture Extension Officers Bid Goodbye In Sanwer | Representative Image

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): A farewell ceremony was held to bid adieu to four esteemed rural agricultural extension officers who have dedicated years of service to the community. The event took place at Sidhant Hotel and was attended by colleagues, friends and well-wishers.

The retiring officers, namely Shree Makrani, VK Sharma, Vijay Vyas and SK Chowdhary were honoured for their exemplary contribution to the agricultural sector and their unwavering commitment to the betterment of rural communities.

The ceremony was a heartfelt tribute to their dedication and hard work over the years. Deputy director of agriculture Shiv Singh Rajput and senior agriculture development officer Rajesh Dhare, led the proceedings by extending their gratitude and appreciation to the retirees.

They bestowed shawls and wreaths upon each retiree as a token of respect and acknowledgment for their remarkable service. During the event, colleagues and fellow agricultural enthusiasts shared heartfelt anecdotes and memories, highlighting the significant impact these officers had on the lives of countless farmers and the agricultural landscape of Sanwer.

