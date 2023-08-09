 MP: 2 Die, Dozen Taken Ill After Diarrhoea Spreads In Tribal Village
Since the village does not have proper medical facilities, the people down with diarrhoea did not get proper treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
MP: 2 Die, Dozen Taken Ill After Diarrhoea Spreads In Tribal Village | Representative Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A man and a woman died and over a dozen, including children, fell ill after diarrhoea spread in tribal-dominated Khokhra village, official sources said on Tuesday. Those who died were identified as Rakesh Adivasi (35) and Pacho Bai (65).

Since the village does not have proper medical facilities, the people down with diarrhoea did not get proper treatment. Besides, because there is no road, health workers could not reach there.

The villagers depend on home-made herbal medicines. Many villagers are suffering from loose motion, abdominal pains and nausea. They are forced to go Udaipur hospital, ten km away from the main city, villagers said Other hospitals are 25km away from the village.

Although the village is 100 years old, it lacks proper connectivity, besides water and electricity.

article-image

