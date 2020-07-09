Madhya Pradesh: After 9 years of dispute, State Commission asks insurance company to pay Rs 23 Lakhs to widow

Indore: After 9 years of fighting a case for her rights against an insurance company, an unemployed widow from Indore with two dependents won with the MP State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordering the insurance company to pay Rs 23,03,000 in lump sum to the complainant within six weeks.

This is the biggest amount of claim settled in the state post lockdown. Justice Shantanu S Kemkar, president of commission and member SS Bansal settled the dispute.

The hearing of the case along with other cases was done via video conferencing, which was initiated by Justice Kemkar from this month.

As shared, 34 cases have been heard since the beginning of video conferencing. Out of this, in 21 cases complainants and advocates have presented their arguments via video conferencing centre in the forum in their respective districts.

Further, 20 of 34 total cases of disputes in the cause list have been settled. Claims of Rs 32, 92, 680 have been cleared by the commission.

Following is the case of the plaintiff, a widow, who received the highest settlement claim till date post lockdown.