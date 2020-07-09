Indore: Parents demand cancellation of school fees for lockdown period

Indore: A novel strain of coronavirus, detected in December 2019 has now spread to over 200 countries and territories across the globe. It has been characterised as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The pandemic has landed every sector into huge financial and livelihood crisis. Along with the economy and many other sectors, the education system of the country is on a toss. On one side where students are demanding cancellation of exams ahead of their safety, parents are protesting against the schools charging fees for the lockdown period.

Over 250 parents in Indore reached Chameli Devi Public School, Kesarbagh Road to protest against the school collecting fee for the lock-down period and oppose online class being run arbitrarily.

The school had recently issued a letter to all the parents informing them about the deposit of fees till July 20 and the withdrawal of the ward due to the non-payment of fees. Provoked by the letter, parents decided to protest against the school’s insensitive and commercial approach towards education.