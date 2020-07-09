Indore: Parents demand cancellation of school fees for lockdown period

Indore: A novel strain of coronavirus, detected in December 2019 has now spread to over 200 countries and territories across the globe. It has been characterised as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
The pandemic has landed every sector into huge financial and livelihood crisis. Along with the economy and many other sectors, the education system of the country is on a toss. On one side where students are demanding cancellation of exams ahead of their safety, parents are protesting against the schools charging fees for the lockdown period.
Over 250 parents in Indore reached Chameli Devi Public School, Kesarbagh Road to protest against the school collecting fee for the lock-down period and oppose online class being run arbitrarily.
The school had recently issued a letter to all the parents informing them about the deposit of fees till July 20 and the withdrawal of the ward due to the non-payment of fees. Provoked by the letter, parents decided to protest against the school’s insensitive and commercial approach towards education.
Citing responsibility of the school, parents demanded that school should not collect fees from the school for the duration of the school closure and do not pressurise students to study online. Citing issues like contradictions, asymmetries, and health problems due to prolonged use of screen, they requested not to pressurise the children to study online.
All parents gave a memorandum to the school management demanding ‘no school no fees’ and minimum fees to be collected in the event of online classes during the period of school closure.
Parent coordinator and flag bearer of Jago Palak Jago campaign Sachin Maheshwari shared the letter sent by parents to school management.
“As you know, for the last 3 months the country has been undergoing a worldwide epidemic of ‘corona’ due to which the entire country has faced an unexpected and emergency nationwide lockdown during which economic activities are completely coming to a standstill,” the letter reads.
Further, it quoted economic and livelihood crisis faced by a large section of the country. “Many people have either lost their jobs or their income has been slashed down to half,” the letter said.
Further, it added that during this period, all private and government educational institutions are also completely closed and the situation is not clear about re-opening as of now.
“Our children have been studying in the school for last 15 years, and we have been paying all the fees as demanded by the school, but in current economic crisis, it is not feasible to pay for lockdown period when school did not even function,” the letter said.
Further, it said that as such, it is expected from competent individuals and competent institutions that they should come forward in the social interest and take decisions in the larger public interest for the time being, not expecting private interests and benefits.
School management assured the parents that their requests will be considered.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)