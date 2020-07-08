Madhya Pradesh: 55-year-old man held for raping cow in Bhopal

Bhopal: A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar here, police said on Tuesday.

Alok Srivastava, Ashoka Garden Police Station In-Charge, Bhopal said that incident took place on July 4 and the accused has been booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

"On July 4, a man named Sabir Ali, 55 entered a diary in Sundar Nagar. The dairy owner Ram Yadav caught him but later allowed him to go. The next day, Yadav checked CCTV footage and found Ali doing an unnatural act (sex) with the cow," Srivastava told ANI.

"Yadav has filed a complaint in the police station and Sabir Ali has been booked under Section 377. He has been arrested," he said.