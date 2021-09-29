Madhya Pradesh: Adventure sports to be restarted at Dholawad soon

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Adventure and water sports activities will be restarted at the Dholawad as it is now brimming with water.

Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Gaurav Tiwari inspected the Dholawad dam and reviewed the status of the water-level in the reservoir.

The reservoir is the main source of water for city. Purushottam stated that Dholawad holds tremendous potential for the tourism and sports adventure activities.

Soon adventure and sports activities will be launched here. An eco-tourism park has been developed here and a weeklong, Paryatan Mahotsav was also organised here last year.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three minors drown in Sagar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:32 AM IST