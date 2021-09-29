e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:32 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Adventure sports to be restarted at Dholawad soon

Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Gaurav Tiwari inspected the Dholawad dam and reviewed the status of the water-level in the reservoir.
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Adventure and water sports activities will be restarted at the Dholawad as it is now brimming with water.

Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Gaurav Tiwari inspected the Dholawad dam and reviewed the status of the water-level in the reservoir.

The reservoir is the main source of water for city. Purushottam stated that Dholawad holds tremendous potential for the tourism and sports adventure activities.

Soon adventure and sports activities will be launched here. An eco-tourism park has been developed here and a weeklong, Paryatan Mahotsav was also organised here last year.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Three minors drown in Sagar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:32 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal