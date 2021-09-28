Madhya Pradesh: Three minors drown in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three minor boys set out of their homes on Tuesday morning to have a bath in Bina river. All three of them never returned, said police.

They were swept away by currents of the river. A rescue team comprising the members of State Disaster Response Force and those of the district police plunged into action to search for the boys.

They fished out the bodies of those children, a few meters away from the spot where they drowned.

The boys identified as Satish Kushwaha 15, Rajkumar Kushwaha 15 and Sourabh Kushwaha,14 were friends. All the trio were to join special Puja at their respective homes after taking bath.

The police said that a case has been registered and investigation is on. The bodies have also been handed over to respective family members, police said.

