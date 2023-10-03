Madhya Pradesh: 'Adopt Cleanliness As A Way Of Life,' Says Gurjar

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A public dialogue on `Cleanliness, Environment and Water Conservation’ was conducted by Anurag Organisation at Nutan Vidyalaya Auditorium here on Sunday.

Municipal council president Ramadevi Bansilal Gurjar, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, municipal vice-president Namrata Pritesh Chawla, former High Court judge GD Saxena and former Congress president Prakash Ratadiya were present.

Addressing the participants, Gurjar said that Anurag Organisation has been inspiring a sense of civic duty towards maintaining a clean and healthy environment. Welcoming proposals by organisation, she opined that the proposal would be soon implemented as an urgent need to combat dirt, urging a shift in old habits and the adoption of cleanliness as a way of life.

Municipal vice-president Chawla urged participants to sensitize people and rise willingly to stop throwing waste on roadsides, and prominent public places to keep the city clean.

Veteran advocate and former Congress president Ratadiya emphasised that cleanliness could be achieved with the successful implementation of schemes and societal commitment to a healthy and prosperous life.

The programme witnessed huge participation including Vartika Pareek, and Tulsa Khatri besides prominent citizens. The event was conducted by Sunil Jain while Ghanshyam Batwal proposed a vote of thanks.

