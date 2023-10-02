Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi Observes Bandh On Third Consecutive Day After Stone Pelting Incident

Representative Image | IANS

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi town observed a complete shutdown on the third consecutive day on Monday following a call for a bandh given by some sections of the society. The bandh call was given to protest against the stone-pelting incident on the Anant Chaturdashi procession.

Taking cognizance, SSP Manoj Kumar Singh instructed SDOP Sunil Gupta and police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav of speedy action against miscreants.

Based on the video footage of the incident, police nabbed two miscreants namely Faizal Qureshi and Rihan Qureshi and presented before court on Sunday. The court ordered to send both accused to jail.

On Monday, police nabbed five more accused, Faheem Khan, Azam Mansoori, Talib Mansoori, Sohail Rangrez and Sarfaraz Khan, based on sources and video footage.

Meanwhile, there is huge resentment in the society over the incident, as they kept their business establishments closed for the third consecutive day to mark their protest demanding stringent action against those who tried to disturb communal harmony in the region.

“Other accused fleeing in the case would be soon nabbed and those involved in spreading rumours on social media sites and disturbing peace and harmony will not be spared,” police said. Section 144 of IPC was also imposed in the town.

