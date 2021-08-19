Madhya Pradesh: Administration warns artisans not to make Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pawan Jain, additonal district magistrate, has warned idol-makers not to make Lord Ganesha idols from Plaster of Paris (PoP). He has also advised devotees not to immerse the idols in the rivers.

ADM Jain informed the idol-makers of the decision at a meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board to warn idol-makers of the ban on manufacture and sale of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols and inform them about the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal on their immersion in water bodies. About 50 sculptors of the city participated in the meeting, including officials of the district administration, Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board and Municipal Corporation.

It is noteworthy that, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC), prohibitory orders have earlier been issued in this regard by the collector. Information about these prohibitory orders was given by ADM Jain to all the sculptors present.

Additional collector Pawan Jain said that the coming festivals of Ganeshs Utsav and Durga Utsav are festivals of our faith and we should celebrate these festivals in an eco-friendly manner so that our important water sources can be saved from pollution.

Jain asked the idol-makers no to use PoP while preparing the idols. Surprise checks will be carried out by the officials of the municipal corporation. If found guilty, action will be taken against the idol-makers under Section 188 for violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC).

During the meeting, all the sculptors assured that they would follow the above guidelines laid down by the government.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:40 AM IST