Madhya Pradesh: Airport will now get a fix on plane’s flying position

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport has now earned the capability to trace the position of a flying aircraft more accurately. An Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system was installed at the airport on Tuesday. This has eliminated human intervention in tracking the exact position of a flying aircraft.

DABH airport is the only one in the state where this system has been installed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Costing roughly Rs 90 lakh, the system has been developed by world-famous telecommunication items manufacturing company GECI, Spain. The system will help in tracking the location of flights arriving from and going to Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. Official sources said, at present, flights on these sectors have been connected and integrated in their ATS Automation System providing services of ADS-B to Air Traffic Controllers (ATC).

How the system works

Highlighting the significance of the system, sources said it was beneficial to ATCO for surveillance

Also, it is used to handle air traffic to improve the safety of the aircraft. It reduces manpower with enhancing the efficiency of the controller and is very cost-efficient compared to RADAR.

ADS-B works by broadcasting information about an aircraft’s GPS location, altitude, ground speed and other data to ground stations and other aircraft, once per second

Air traffic controllers and aircraft equipped with ADS-B can immediately receive this information

ADS-B determines location through satellite navigation

ADS-B surveillance technology determines the position of an aircraft via satellite navigation or other sensors and periodically broadcasts it, enabling it to be tracked. The information can be received by air traffic control (ATC) ground stations as a replacement for secondary surveillance radar, as no interrogation signal is needed from the ground. It can also be received by other aircraft to provide situational awareness and allow self-separation. ADS-B is ‘automatic’ in that it requires no pilot or external input. It is ‘dependent’ in that it depends on data from the aircraft’s navigation system

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:36 AM IST