Madhya Pradesh: Administration looks away as 7 trees chopped off in Dhar

Dhar: Despite concerns being raised over deforestation in many parts of state, the pleas to protect and preserve the forest areas seem to be falling on deaf ears.

One such incident came to fore in Dhar district where seven green trees were chopped off in the name of trimming. The entire incident took place under forest department’s office in district headquarters.

Meanwhile, concerned area patwari prepared panchnama and served notices to those who are involved in the matter.

The matter was reported at Mandu road situated vacant land near to the Queens Park Colony and Darbar Garh Garden, where landowner decided to sell plots on the land. For same, land owner sought permission from municipality to trim three trees. However, when patwari and his team visited the spot, they saw as many seven trees were cut down by the workers.

When the officials reached the spot sight the workers who were ‘trimming’ the trees left their equipment and fled.