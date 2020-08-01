Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj, former CM Kamal Nath condole the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has passed away. The 64-year-old had been battling an illness for some time now.
He had been admitted to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital for several months now, and had undergone surgery for a kidney-related ailment. Having suffered a kidney failure in 2013, he had also undergone a transplant.
Singh had been a major SP leader at the time of the UPA government, when the party moved to support the Congress. In later years however, he seemed to have fallen out of favour with his party, and in February 2010, was expelled along with protege Jaya Prada for "anti-party activities".
He however had amicable ties with the party, and in 2016 was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh as an independent member with support of Samajwadi Party.
Following news of his death, condolences have poured in from MP ministers and political leaders.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his grief over the demise of the leader. Taking it to twitter, the CM said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of SP leader Amar Singh. May his soul rest in peace and God give his family the ability to bear this grief. My condolences are with him. Om Shanti!
Former chief minister Kamal Nath said, "News of the sad demise of Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh was received. My condolences to the family. May God grant them the power to bear this sorrow for the family and back in their shrine."
Rajya Sabha member and saffron turned Jyotiraditya Scindia in his tweet said, "My deepest condolences on the sad demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. Pray to God to comfort the departed soul and give the bereaved family the power to bear this trauma. RIP #AmarSingh.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Ex-Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passes away at 64 in Singapore. I am very sorry to hear about the sad demise of a very dear friend Amar Singh. He was a fearless politician and had the guts to speak out his mind. We shall miss him."
