Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj, former CM Kamal Nath condole the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has passed away. The 64-year-old had been battling an illness for some time now.

He had been admitted to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital for several months now, and had undergone surgery for a kidney-related ailment. Having suffered a kidney failure in 2013, he had also undergone a transplant.

Singh had been a major SP leader at the time of the UPA government, when the party moved to support the Congress. In later years however, he seemed to have fallen out of favour with his party, and in February 2010, was expelled along with protege Jaya Prada for "anti-party activities".

He however had amicable ties with the party, and in 2016 was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh as an independent member with support of Samajwadi Party.

Following news of his death, condolences have poured in from MP ministers and political leaders.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his grief over the demise of the leader. Taking it to twitter, the CM said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of SP leader Amar Singh. May his soul rest in peace and God give his family the ability to bear this grief. My condolences are with him. Om Shanti!