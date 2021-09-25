Madhya Pradesh: Administration detects 38 acre land grab by Sohrab & family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the day IMC was busy demolishing encroachments build by Sohrab Patel and his family members in Kanadia road, the district administration uncovered a 38-acre land grab on ceiling land by Sohrab and his family at Kanadia road.

Officals said they had been working on the land frauds committed by Sohrab and his family members for the past few days and detected the new scam. The land is near the place where the demolition drive took place, adjacent to the main Kanadia road. The commercial value of land would run into hundreds of crores, said officials.

Sources said that the files of government ceiling lands are now being investigated. In addition to the land of survey numbers 1386, 1226, 1180, 1196, 1197, 1198, 1199, 1200/1, 1203, 1205, 1206, 1207 1208, 1213, the land under urban ceiling from 1219/3/1 to 1219/4 is also being included.

Some years ago the case related to the same land was heard in the Supreme Court, where the State government was defeated. Sources said that facts were not presented in the appropriate way before the Apex Court at that time. The district administration is now planning to file an appeal in the Supreme Court by consulting the Law Department.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 01:10 AM IST