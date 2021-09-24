Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds ministers meet ahead of elections, reviews official's works

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Friday convened a meeting of ministers at his residence regarding the upcoming elections.

Four by-elections, including the local bodies elections are pending in the state. Importantly in the year 2023, state assembly elections are to be held.

Senior Party leaders are holding various meetings with the office bearers and they wanted support from the government on many issues.

In recent two days the state in-charge P Murlidhar Rao, state general secretary Sushas Bhagat, state BJP president VD Sharma and other senior leaders have taken the meeting at BJP office.

It is claimed that the ministers are not visiting their in-charge districts as desired by the CM; they are been limited and not covering the entire state.

Notably, CM had made visit to New Delhi and met several party leaders. He wanted to discuss the feedback with the ministers so that in coming future the performance of the ministers and government shall improve.

