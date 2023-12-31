Madhya Pradesh: Admin Keen On Safety Of LPG Handling In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A crucial meeting of the gas agencies of the district was convened under the guidance of collector Karmaveer Sharma in Khargone, focusing on safety measures to be taken during the supply of LPG. Chaired by ASP Tarunendra Singh Baghel on Thursday, the meeting addressed vital aspects to ensure the well-being of gas operations.

The operators were instructed to maintain an adequate number of fire cylinders at gas warehouses and equip them with firefighting tools. The importance of sand buckets and alternative arrangements for sand dumpers was stressed for prompt response to incidents like fires.

Gas agency operators were urged to provide necessary training on fire extinguisher usage to warehouse employees. Considering recent incidents in Khandwa, operators were reminded to prevent leaks in cylinder godowns and install CCTV cameras for safety.

The importance of timely bill payments and maintaining records for supplies in villages was underscored. Defective cylinders were to be returned by December 31, 2023, with communication to the district food office if issues arose.

Strict guidelines were issued for the establishment of customer service centres (CSC), limiting cylinders to seven and reporting details by January 5, 2024. Verification of vehicle drivers, prohibition of alcohol consumption, and responsibility for any incidents were emphasised.

Authorities warned of continuous actions against illegal gas storage and refilling, forming investigation teams across sub-divisions. Besides SDO (Revenue) Bhaskar Gachle, the meeting was attended by officer-in-charge deputy collector Swati Mishra, district supply officer Bharat Singh Jamre, and gas agency operators.

FP Photo

Misuse Of LPG Unearthed, 4 Cylinders Seized

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation, directed by Kasrawad SDM and under collector Karmaveer Sharma's instruction, a team from the food department unearthed the misuse of LPG and seized four gas cylinders from three commercial establishments on Thursday.

The team discovered the misuse of domestic gas in these commercial establishments, leading to the confiscation of one cylinder each from Pandari Rathore Lohari and Shyam Dairy Lohari and two cylinders from Nimari Dhani.

The seized cylinders, valued at Rs 8,800, exposed illegal storage and commercial usage, violating liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) regulations. The establishment operators face charges under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act 1955. Cases have been initiated against them, based on the report of junior supply officers.