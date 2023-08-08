Madhya Pradesh: Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra Enters Kukshi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raising voice against rising atrocities on Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) in the state, Congress’s Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra reached Kukshi town of Dhar district on Monday.

Following Sidhi’s Pee-Gate and other incidents against SC and ST community, Youth Congress had been taking out ‘Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra’ across the state.

The journey aimed at raising public awareness on tribal welfare and work towards strengthening the society against injustice. Raising voice of tribal people by highlighting the rising atrocities on all sections of the state, Yatra aims to stop violence against tribals in state and create awareness.

While passing through various districts, yatra entered Ganpur village of Dhar district on Monday. Yatra also passed through Kukshi Assembly and was received by Kukshi MLA Surendra Singh Honey Baghel. Carrying party flags, the rally passed from Ganpur to Dehri.

Registering protest against atrocities committed on tribals in the state, party workers conducted bike rally through Lingwa, Dahod, Khandwa, Nimbol, Jaynagar, Lohari Dhulsar, Ambada, Talwara, Nimthal, Longsari before heading towards Manawar assembly.

State youth president Bhuria, Adivasi Congress state president Ramu Takum, MP Tribal Congress Women's Cell president Chandra Sarwate and others were present in the rally. Following Sidhi Pee Gate incident, the yatra commenced from Sidhi and would conclude in Jhabua district before passing through various districts.