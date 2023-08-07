On Cam: Robbers Shoot Petrol Pump Employee, Flee With ₹50k Cash In MP's Bhind

FPJ

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants carried out robbery at a petrol pump and shot a pump employee in the process on Monday in Bhind.

The incident was captured in detail by the pump's closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Three robbers, riding motorcycles, late in the night arrived at the Kusum Fueling Center near the Gormi police station. Under the guise of refueling, they engaged in a sinister plan. After filling their motorcycles with petrol, the criminals entered the pump's office.

They confronted an employee responsible for cash transactions and maintaining financial records. The situation escalated when the robbers fired a gunshot at the employee, leaving them injured. With their illicit gains in hand – nearly Rs 50,000 in cash – the robbers made their escape from the scene.

The entire incident, from the robbers' arrival to the shocking gunfire, was captured and documented by the pump's comprehensive CCTV network.

Law enforcement officials, including senior police officers and Gormi police personnel, rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident.

In response, an immediate effort was launched to establish roadblocks and checkpoints to intercept the fleeing criminals.

Police are determined to locate and apprehend the culprits responsible for this act.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Rathore commented on the incident, confirming that the suspects' faces have been captured on the CCTV footage.

He assured the public that effort is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

