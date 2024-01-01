Madhya Pradesh: ACS Rajora Reviews Simhastha Preparations in Ujjain  

Senior officials and people's representatives attend the video conferencing of ACS (unseen) in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Ujjain divisional in-charge Rajesh Rajora, on Sunday, directed that keeping in view Simhastha Mahaparva-2028, the infrastructure development work of the city should be started. Construction work for all the basic needs should be completed before Simhastha.

Dr Rajora took information about the ongoing construction works and progress of various schemes in the seven districts under the Ujjain division through video conferencing (VC). MP Anil Firojiya, Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav, and administrative officials were present in the local NIC room.

The ACS said that small works of strengthening the internal roads of the city should be done on time. He said that the collectors should hold meetings with all the public representatives to invite proposals for new work and present the proposal before the Chief Minister. MP Firojiya said that like Namami Gange, a proposal for purification of Kshipra will be prepared with Rs 100 crore in Namami Kshipra Project.

Kanh water flowing in Kshipra will be diverted. The MP said that arrangements for offering water to the devotees in the sanctum-sanctorum of Mahakal should be started again from 1 pm to 4 pm. The MP said that bhoomi puja of the Railway Training Centre is proposed.

He demanded that the road from Nagjhiri to Narwar should be made four-lane. He said that the railway station is being developed along the lines of the airport. Special care should be taken for the beautification of Mahamrityunjaya Gate. The testing work of Narmada-Kalisindh scheme which is extended till Tarana-Ghattia should be completed by February.

MLA Kaluheda said that vehicle parking is a big problem in Ujjain. He said that the land around Jhalaria Math should be developed for vehicle parking. The metro train that will run from Indore to Ujjain should have its circle in the entire Ujjain city.

`Inaugurate completed works'

The ACS directed that the works worth up to Rs 50 lakh which have been completed in Ujjain district should be inaugurated on priority and bhoomi puja of approved construction works worth up to Rs 50 lakh should also be done compulsorily.

He reviewed Indokh to Patakhedi road, road from Tapobhoomi intersection to four lanes, Lekoda road, action plan of ring road being built by public works department, construction of bridge on Badnagar road, college building in Bangrod, college building in Jharda and Makdon. During the VC, Dr Rajora reviewed renovation work of Civil Hospital Nagda, progress of construction work of open jail, 100-bed building in District Hospital of Ujjain, girls' hostel in Khachrod, construction of barrack in Tarana jail, construction of 100 seater ST hostel in Khamli.

He took information related to relocation, construction of college building in Kaytha and government higher secondary school building in Berchha, up-gradation of civil hospital in Tarana from 30 to 100 beds, up-gradation of Madhav Nagar Hospital to 200 beds, revised sanction of handicapped hostel in ITI campus and gave instructions.

The ACS gave instructions about starting the work on KD Palace Bridge, internal expansion and renovation of Kalabhairav and Siddhavat, further expansion of four lanes from Ujjain to Ghonsla, and making four lanes from Ghonsla to Agar.