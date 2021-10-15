Madhya Pradesh: Accused in robbery case escapes from police custody in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An accused in a robbery case escaped from police custody while he was at a hospital for medical examination here in Indore, informed the police.

Raj, who was arrested by Lasudia Police Station on Wednesday on the charges of robbery, dodged police officers in MY Hospital where he was taken for the medical examination before his court appearance on Thursday, informed Indramani Patel, Station in Charge, Lasudia Police Station.

"The duty doctor asked the police officers to send every accused individually for medical checkup inside a room after untying the rope tied in their hands. As there were other people present in the checkup room too, one of the accused used the crowd as shied to dodge the police and escaped from the hospital," Indramani Patel.

Earlier, he was paraded in public with 8 other accused arrested in different cases before being taken to the hospital.

A case has been registered against the escaped accused in Sanyogita Ganj Police Station.

Further probe is underway. More details are awaited.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:35 AM IST