Madhya Pradesh: Industrial sector slowly emerging after COVID will again undergo big trouble if power shortage does not resolve, says joint secretary of Mahakoshal Chamber of Commerce

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The situation of electricity is worrisome in the state. Joint Secretary of Mahakoshal Chamber of Commerce, Akhil Mishra says that the central government and state government assure the people but the situation is critical.

“If the power crisis hits the state, then our industrial sector which has started emerging slowly after COVID will surely undergo deep trouble again. The production will be affected as industry productions are directly dependent on the supply of electricity,” Mishra said.

He further said that the costing would be increased as restarting the production would cost again and it would lead towards inflation. The central government and the state government should plan together, Mishra added.

According to the management of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company, if the availability of coal is not ensured soon, then there may be a power cut in the entire state. The state has the potential to generate about 5400 MW of electricity from coal. But due to the shortage of coal, many production units have been closed. Also, those in which production is being carried out, the capacity has been reduced to half.

According to the company management, only about 2400 MW of electricity is being generated for the time being. About 65000 metric tonnes of coal is required for the generation of electricity per day. WCL, ACCL, and NCL supply the coal to the power plants.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:59 PM IST