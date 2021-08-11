Madhya Pradesh: ABVP to hoist tricolor in over 100 villages of Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Alirajpur announced to hoist the national flag in 100 villages of Alirajpur. They will also hoist flag in 2500 villages of Malwa region too.

They called upon the student community to ensure that the tricolor is hoisted in all the villages and settlements on the 75thIndependence Day, following the Covid-19 guidelines. District convenor Omkar Singh Chauhan, district convenor of Independence festival Chirag Solanki, state executive member Saval Pachaya, state executive member Nilesh Sastia were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 04:17 PM IST