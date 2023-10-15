Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Criminals Nabbed

FP Photo

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the preparations for upcoming assembly elections, police have launched a special drive to catch the criminals and absconders with permanent warrants on their heads on the instructions of IG (rural) Rakesh Gupta and DIG (rural) Rajesh Hingankar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was dispatched by Sanwer police station in-charge Mohan Malviya under the guidelines of SP (rural) Sunil Kumar Mehta and ASP (rural) Rupesh Dwivedi to catch the absconders.

During the action, accused Rajesh Pawar, 40, resident of village Muradpura and Ravi Jatav, 30, hailing from Solsinda were nabbed by the police. Constables Nagendra Singh Bhadoriya, Banshilal Patel and Rahul Singh Bhadoriya played a pivotal role in catching the absconders.