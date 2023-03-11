e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: AAP leaders demand compensation to farmers for crop loss in Mandsaur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party workers led by farmer leader Mahesh Vyas met district collector Dilip Kumar Yadav and urged to provide compensation to farmers for crop loss due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm.

They also handed over a memorandum to additional collector RP Verma addressed to PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a 4-point charter of demands.

In the memorandum, it was stated that untimely rainfall and hailstorm across the region has pushed back harvesting and damaged ripened crops, such as wheat, gram, lentils, opium (legal), fenugreek and others.

The farmers are helplessly watching the adverse effects caused by rain and wind on their fields.

AAP urged the state government to conduct an immediate survey and ensure that the affected farmers get fair compensation under crop insurance and other welfare schemes and relaxation in the opium cultivation rule. Provide immediate relief to farmers affected by rains, under MP Government and Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme (under RBC 6(4). The additional collector told farmer leader Mahesh Vyas that no compensation would be given to farmers for less than 25 per cent damage. Veteran leaders of the party Gangaram Patidar, Chen Singh Songara and Gopal Suryavanshi were present.

