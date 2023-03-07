Madhya Pradesh: Rains, hailstorm damage opium crops, farmers demand compensation in Mandsaur

FP Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms have caused significant damage to standing crops, particularly opium crops, in rural areas of Mandsaur district, delaying farmers' preparations for the busy agricultural season.

According to a local farmer, the region experienced unseasonable rainfall and hailstorms during the peak of the opium harvest. The weather also had disastrous consequences for other standing crops, leaving farmers with no choice but to sell their hard-earned crops at throwaway prices. Farmers are helpless as they observe the negative effects of rain and wind on their fields.

Local farmers urged the state government to conduct a survey of the damaged crops and compensate farmers in accordance with the new Central government guidelines. The central government regulates legal opium cultivation.

Due to heavy crop damage and exemption in average Morfin, opium farmers have urged for a relaxation in the opium cultivation rule. They have also threatened to hold violent protests if compensation for damaged crops is not provided. However, the precise percentage of damage has yet to be determined.