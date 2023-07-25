Madhya Pradesh: Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped In Garbage | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A number of Aadhaar cards were found dumped in a garbage heap in Soni Nagar raising fear of misuse of the very important unique individual identity document.

Some cards appeared to be new, while others were partially burnt, raising concerns about potential identity theft and privacy breach. A local advocate Prince Sharma found the discarded Aadhaar cards in a garbage heap on Monday night.

The advocate alerted the local authorities and Sendhwa police. Law enforcement officials have since secured the area and initiated a thorough probe into the incident.

As the investigation continues, the primary focus remains on determining the people behind discarding the Aadhaar cards and also identifying the people whose personal information might have been compromised.

Local residents and authorities are urged to cooperate in providing any relevant information that could aid in resolving the case. Further updates on the investigation would be released as information becomes available, said police.