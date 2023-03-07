Madhya Pradesh: A belief that Muslims do cow slaughter is wrong, says Digvijaya

Congress national general secretary Digvijaya Singh’s |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Congress national general secretary Digvijaya Singh’s statement on cow slaughter prompted cow politics in the state once again.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a private hospital in Neemuch on Monday late evening, the state's former chief minister said, “Belief that Muslims do cow slaughter is wrong”.

On this, BJP MP Sudhir Gupta retorted, saying that a narrative was created after independence. Why was the cow owned by a Hindu or a Muslim?

During Singh's speech, Ashok Gehlot's cabinet minister Udailal Anjana, MP Sudhir Gupta, and BJP MLA Dilip Singh Parihar were present on the dais.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gauseva is our culture from ancient times: Digvijay Singh

Singh said that ‘Gauseva is a part of our culture from ancient times. It is a misconception that Muslims do cow slaughter. Digvijay Singh cited the Holy Quran and Hadith for this, claiming that it is written in these texts that cow should not be slaughtered and its milk is the healthiest.

Digvijaya Singh, pointing to BJP leaders, stated that the BJP will not agree with his ideas because the ideologies are different.

Singh went on to say that even Jesus Christ has said that you should not kill anyone. If we discussed Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it should also be followed.

Regarding Congress' chief ministerial candidate, Congress leader said that the common man, the poor man will be the face of the Chief Minister.

BJP MP Gupta hit back

Member of Parliament from Mandsaur, Sudhir Gupta hit back at Digvijaya Singh on his statement on the cow slaughter. Gupta said he is a former chief minister and can speak on any subject and it is very good, but we have never said this about cow slaughter, it is not known why they have fixed their narrative since independence, why they put it on anyone. Why did the cow belong to a Hindu or a Muslim?

Saint Kamlesh praised Diggi

Saint Kamalmuni Kamlesh (sant kamal muni kamlesh) praised the former chief minister while referring to the gauseva. He also kept citing the Sanatan Dharma culture and said that we should unite society with faith and religion.