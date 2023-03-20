Madhya Pradesh: 84th CRPF Day celebrated with patriotism in Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The 84th CRPF Day was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm at Group Centre, CRPF Neemuch on Monday. The day began with paying homage to martyrs at Shaheed Samarak by DIG (group centre) SLC Khoop, DIG (range Neemuch) Ramkrishna, First battalion commandant Saurabh Kumar Chowdhary, CTC commandant Ved Prakash and other officials, jawans followed by an elegant guard of honour.

The Chief Guest in his address highlighted the importance of the day and the glorious history of the force while highlighting the role of the force in maintaining unity, peace and harmony in the country.

He said, “The CRPF, established in 1939, gradually grew into an elite combat force of the country. The role of CRPF is commendable, be it in addressing security challenges or humanitarian challenges with valour, sacrifice and commitment.”

Director general SL Thausen also extended his best wishes to the present officers and personnel. As part of the celebration, volleyball and other sports and games were organised, and prizes were distributed to the winners. Later, the soldiers took part in the ‘Bada Khana’ (Mass feast) event. Various unit commandants, other senior officers and jawans remained present to witness these functions.