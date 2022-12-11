e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 70 logs of teak worth Rs 7L seized in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: 70 logs of teak worth Rs 7L seized in Guna

All accused give forest team a slip

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A team of forest department confiscated 70 logs of teak  worth Rs 7 lakh felled illegally at Batawada forest area of Binaganj range in Guna district. All the wood mafia managed to escape, leaving their 6 motorcycles.  

Binaganj forest range officer Saurabh Dwivedi said on Saturday they received information of teak trees being illegally felled at Batawada forest area.

A forest team led by deputy ranger, laid rushed to Kumbhraj area and laid siege. The team opened fire in the air near Visatpur area to check the wood smugglers who were busy felling the trees. The culprits fled from the spot leaving behind their bikes. As many as 70 logs of teakwood felled illegally in the forest area were confiscated. The forest team also seized 6 motorcycles. The teak was illegally cut and smuggled to Rajasthan from here.

A case has been registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the accused.

