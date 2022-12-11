Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat minister attends public grievance redressal camp in Guna

FP Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As part of public outreach programme a public grievance camp was organised at Raghogarh Janpad Panchayat of Guna district on Friday in presence of panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya. Collector also gave on the spot directions to officers concerned for time-bound redressal of the public issues. A total of 184 applications related to food, education, revenue, electricity, women and child development and other departments were received.

Thirty applications were redressed by Janpad Panchayat, Raghogarh, four by women and child development department, Raghogarh, 10 Livelihood Mission of Raghogarh. Apart from this, 29,754 applications were received in the camps organised under Janpad Panchayat Raghogarh under Chief Minister's Public Service Campaign.

Around 25,499 of them were approved. During the camp district panchayat president Arvind Dhakad, district BJP vice-president Heerendra Singh Rajput, district Panchayat member Santosh Dhakad, mandal president Ankit Sharma, district Collector Frank Nobel A, SP Pankaj Srivastava, chief executive officer district panchayat Pratham Kaushik, sub divisional officer Raghogarh R Anjali besides other district officers of departments concerned were also present.