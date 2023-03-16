 Madhya Pradesh: 7 mobile thieves arrested, 26 phones worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Khargone
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 7 mobile thieves arrested, 26 phones worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: 7 mobile thieves arrested, 26 phones worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Khargone

Police recovered 26 mobile phones of different companies worth Rs four lakh from them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Barwah police station in Khargone district nabbed seven accused involved in stealing mobile phones worth Rs four lakh from a mobile shop.

Those who were arrested are Raju Davar, 25, a resident of Kharkua village under Nanpur police station in Alirajpur district, Kalu Sharma, Piyush Sharma, 22, both residents of Barwah in Khargone district, Chamaria Tomar, 35, a resident of Nanpur village in Alirajpur, Pawan Chauhan, a resident of Kharkua village in Alirajpur, Lalsingh Chauhan, 19 and Rakesh Chauhan, 19, both residents of Titi village under Nanpur police station limit in Alirajpur district.

Police recovered 26 mobile phones of different companies worth Rs four lakh from them.

Barwah police station in-charge Jagdish Goyal informed that on February 21, Jasraj, a resident of Barwah and a shop owner lodged his complaint. In his complaint, he claimed that on February 20, he closed his shop at 8.30 pm and went home. On February 21 morning at 9.30, when he opened the shop, he saw big hole in the back wall. About 20 to 30 mobile phones of different companies were missing from the shop.

Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR and began an investigation into the matter. During the course of the investigation, police got the tip-off about one Raju Davar selling mobile phones cheaply at Kharkua village in Alirajpur district.

The Barwah team immediately nabbed and interrogated him. Based on the information provided by him, police nabbed other gang members.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: State-of-the-art anganwadi centre in Khargone district rivals any private playschool
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...

Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...

Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence, recovers properties worth Rs 3 crore

Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence, recovers properties worth Rs 3 crore

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to dedicate several development projects during Khargone...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to dedicate several development projects during Khargone...

Madhya Pradesh: Water-level in Narmada falls to alarming low, irks locals in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Water-level in Narmada falls to alarming low, irks locals in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Criminal with Rs 9k reward held after seven months in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Criminal with Rs 9k reward held after seven months in Neemuch