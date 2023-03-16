Madhya Pradesh: State-of-the-art anganwadi centre in Khargone district rivals any private playschool

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): When the general impression of a typical Anganwadi centre is that of a thatched building with a leaking roof and a red-oxide or cement floor, the Anganwadi centre at Sailani village in Khargone district is a fine example of what active participation from the gram panchayat, government departments, and corporates could together do.

Children from low-income families in the village are happy thanks to the state government's Adopt an Anganwadi scheme, as they enjoy the comforts of a state-of-the-art anganwadi centre that rivals any private playschool.

The centre, located on Kasrawad road, is decorated with bright colours and trees, animals, stars, and planets painted around it, and children look up at the ceiling and talk about the moon, stars, and planets.

Not only this, but these children have also started knowing the names of weekdays and months hanging on the branch of the tree.

Sometime back, there was no such attraction for children to come came running on their own free will, but now the children wait for the Anganwadi to open.

All this has been done in the Adopt Anganwadi campaign of the MP government, and this anganwadi has been renovated by Abhishek Tiwari, assistant commissioner of Excise Department.

Tiwari told that the condition of the anganwadi was very bad. Apart from the boundary wall, the entire anganwadi was repaired under CSR activity. The walls here have been interestingly decorated for the education and entertainment purposes of the children.

Along with this, the painting of the solar system was done on the lower side of the roof of the anganwadi.

Now the children here have started talking about the moon, stars, and planets. Along with this, swings, slides, a seesaw, and other types of toys were also kept in the open space. Here, painting has been done in the form of graphics to teach about the mountains.

Now, we will draw attention towards the provision of nutritious meal to the kids to improve their health.

Notably, in January 2022, the state government had launched the Adopt an Anganwadi scheme with the aim of improving public participation to strengthen maternal and child health facilities.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Motorbike thief held with 3 bikes in Khargone