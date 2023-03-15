Madhya Pradesh: Motorbike thief held with 3 bikes in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): SP Dharamveer Singh's drive against vehicle theft trapped one more accused in Khargone. The accused has been identified as Lalit alias Lala Parsai (42). He was caught while Barud Tanda Police station officials were checking vehicles at the nearby bus stand.

On investigation, three motorcycles with number plates MP 10 MP-9306 worth Rs 25k, MP 10 MP-6665 worth Rs 45k and MP 10 MP-2531 worth Rs 20k were recovered from accused Lalit. According to information, MP 10 MP-9306 owner Zulfikar Ali had lodged a missing FIR of his bike from Navagraha Mela Ground, Khargone on February 24 at the police station.

On the complainant, a case under different sections of the IPC was registered against the unknown accused and the matter was taken into consideration. After this, a team was constituted by ASP Manish Khatri, police officer Rakesh Mohan Shukla and station in-charge BL Mandloi.

Later, Lalit was caught and admitted to committing the crime. Head constable Hukum Rathore, Jayprakash Pandey and Pawan Shukla also played a major role in dealing with the case.

