Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to get traditional welcome on Khargone visit

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): With state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expected to visit Khargone district on March 17, preparations for the chief minister's visit have intensified.

Chouhan will take part in a public awareness programme organised by the Ladli Behna Yojana and the PESA Act in Anakwadi village, which is about five kilometres from the district headquarters.

On Tuesday, district collector Shivraj Singh Verma visited Anakwadi village, the programme venue, and the helipad in Bistan on Tuesday to assess the preparations.

Collector Verma inspected the exhibition, green room, VIP, media gallery, and general public chairs, as well as the venue's parking.

If necessary, a dome and pandal will be put up covering an area of one lakh square feet.

PWD executive engineer Vijay Singh Panwar explained the arrangements by displaying a map of the programme's location. Following that, collector Verma observed the preparations by inspecting the helipad being built near Bhagwanpura road.

Among those present were district panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, SDM ON Singh, Janpad CEO Pawan Shah, Bistan CMO Badrilal Purdia, and other officers from other departments.

After inspection, district collector Verma also inspected the examination centre set up at CM Rise School, Bistan. At that time, the Sanskrit paper of Class 10 was going on.

Jhirnya, Bhagwanpura sarpanchs to bring Mandal

District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma stated that sarpanches from Jhirnya and Bhagwanpura will arrive at the venue with Dhol and Mandal. The sarpanch and the presidents of the PESA Act committees will arrive at the programme venue dressed in tribal garb.