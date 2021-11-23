Madhya Pradesh: 66-year-old woman succumbed to COVID 19 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 is still a cause of concern as a 66 -year-old woman succumbed to the disease on Sunday and was reported on Monday. The death has been reported after seven days due to Covid as last death due to the deadly pandemic disease was reported on November 15.

Three sample was also tested positive out of 5236 samples tested on Monday.

"A 66-year-old man succumbed to the disease on Sunday but was reported on Monday. She was admitted to ICU of a hospital on Sunday. And succumbed to the disease on the same day," health officials said.

He added that contact tracing of the patient was already done and monitoring the situation of other patients' as well.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.06 percent on Monday. Total number of positive patients reached 153299. One death was reported due to which the total number of deaths reached to 1393, so far.

As many as 24 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 151882 patients have been discharged so far with three patients discharged on Monday.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 01:39 AM IST