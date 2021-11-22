Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, speculations rife on organizational restructuring

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh state Congress chief Kamal Nath met AICC chief Sonia Gandhi Monday morning and apprised her about political developments in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath is also said to have discussed organizational restructuring with top leadership. The media in New Delhi asked him if he would stick to Congress’ one person one post principle. Nath replied that he will abide by Sonia Gandhi’s decision.

Media coordinator of Congress, Narendra Saluja said that Nath discussed on several issues including organizational restructuring of party in other states as well. “He (Nath) is a national leader and has several responsibilities of national level,” said Saluja.

At present Nath hold two major positions in state Congress. Besides being state Congress chief Nath is also leader of Opposition in state Assembly. Several second rung leaders of Congress have been mounting pressure on Nath to follow one person one post policy of the Congress.

